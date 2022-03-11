Bailey, Nelson lead Islanders to 5-2 win against Jets

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bailey scored twice and Brock Nelson added a goal and an assist as the New York Islanders beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2. Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored, Anthony Beauvillier and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists and Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots in the Islanders’ second win in two nights.New York’s Barry Trotz became the third coach in NHL history reach 900 wins, joining Scotty Bowman and Joel Quenneville. Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler each scored for Winnipeg, which lost for the third time in five games (2-2-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in his league leading 49th start.