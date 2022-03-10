Ireland coach Kenny eyes Euro 2024 after signing extension

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland coach Stephen Kenny’s “big dream” is to qualify for the 2024 European Championship now that he’s signed a contract extension. Kenny discussed his goals for Ireland at a press conference a day after he was given an extension through the Euro 2024 tournament being held in Germany. He says, “The ambition is obviously to go to Germany and qualify for the European Championships.” Ireland’s first appearance at a major tournament came at the 1988 European Championships, also in Germany, where Jack Charlton’s team memorably beat England 1-0 in Stuttgart. Kenny says, “I realize it’s a big ambition, a big dream, to go back to where Ireland started.”