Final preparation done Wednesday for memorial for killed California officer

By Felix Cortez

Click here for updates on this story

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Preparations were being wrapped up Wednesday at Rabobank Stadium in Salinas where a public memorial service will be held Thursday morning for Salinas officer Jorge “JD” Alvarado who was killed in the line of duty two weeks ago this Friday during a traffic stop.

“The public has definitely come out in support from the time this tragedy happened and this is an opportunity for them to pay their respects and bid farewell to this fallen hero,” said Miguel Cabrera, spokesman for the Salinas police department.

The stadium is being set up to seat between 5,000 and 6,000 guests. Many of them will be law enforcement officers from around the state and across the country. Seating will be limited, with priority given to law enforcement and Alvarado’s family, the rest is first come first serve.

The memorial service in honor of Alvarado who served his country in the military and his community in uniform is expected to last roughly two hours. The public will have a chance to pay their respects but celebrate his life as well.

“We want to celebrate the fact that we had a chance to be part of his life and he allowed us to be part of his and I think that’s what we’ll be carrying forward in our thoughts as we come to this stage in the grieving process, it’s about him it’s about honoring him,” Cabrera said.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m. Guests are being asked to be in their seats by 9:45 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.