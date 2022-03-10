Boeheim’s ‘best season’ comes to bitter end with son benched

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Boeheim called the first losing season he has had in 46 years at Syracuse the best of his Hall of Fame career. A season spent coaching his two sons, Jimmy and Buddy, ended with a loss to No. 7 Duke in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The ending was bitter for Jim Boeheim not because of the 16-17 record the Orange finish with, but because Buddy Boeheim, the ACC’s leading scorer, was suspended for the game. The ACC suspended the younger Boeheim brother for punching a Florida State player in the stomach Wednesday. Buddy Boeheim was remorseful and didn’t dispute the conference’s decision. His father did — vehemently. And his older brother did his best to get him another game, scoring 28 points against Duke.