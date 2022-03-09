Pueblo Police: multiple stolen vehicles found and arrests made during recovery effort

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) worked in collaboration with several other local law enforcement agencies to find and recover stolen vehicles this past week.

According to PPD, two stolen vehicles, one stolen motorcycle, and one stolen trailer were recovered during the search.

Police also say one woman was arrested and charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, and one man on parole was charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Chop Shop Activities and Theft.

Additionally, police say local parole officers recovered stolen guns and close to one pound of narcotics.

The department says associated arrests included another woman for warrants and another man for multiple warrants for a total of four arrests.