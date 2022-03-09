Amid soaring prices, Las Vegas gas station runs out of gas Tuesday

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Sam’s Club gas station on Spring Mountain and Rainbow ran out of gas Tuesday. The lower price for members makes their gas stations popular fill up spots.

A gas station attendant stood around the gas pumps alerting the stream of drivers that they are sold out. The gas station had unleaded gas listed at $4.38. FOX5 reached out to Sam’s Club late Tuesday night for more information.

Long lines could be seen at the other Las Vegas valley Sam’s Club locations Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, FOX5 cameras captured longer than normal lines at a Henderson Costco that wrapped around the building. The price there for unleaded was listed at $4.04 for members.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Las Vegas Tuesday hit a record $4.69 per gallon. That is more than eight cents higher than Monday. A week prior the average price was $4.04, and a month ago just $3.86.

However, regular gas isn’t the only type setting record highs. The average price for diesel in Las Vegas reached $4.92 per gallon Tuesday.

The national average for unleaded gas on Tuesday reached a record $4.17, according to AAA.

