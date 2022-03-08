The School Buzz: Pine Creek HS students ski 100k vertical feet, raise $10k for St. Jude’s

Two Pine Creek high school students broke their own record of skiing 100,000 vertical feet in one day, all to raise money for St. Jude's Research Hospital.

It took 47 runs from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm, but Kayla Anderson and Carter Gonzalez finally met their goal and, in return, raised more than $10,000. They accomplished the feat at Beaver Creek on February 25.

The high schoolers say they hope to bring "awareness to provide healthcare in places that need it the most."

"There are thousands of kids battling cancer around the globe that don’t have access to the resources of St Jude," they said. "But with your help, and advances in technology and telehealth innovation, we can make a difference!”

It's the second year in a row Kayla and Carter have hit the slopes to raise money for St. Jude's. Last year they skied 90,000 vertical feet in one day, raising $7,000.

Their donation page is still active. You can visit their site here to donate.

Do you know a remarkable student, teacher or happening at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.