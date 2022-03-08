OSHA cited ‘serious’ violations against Pike Electric after two workers electrocuted last year

By Jon Paepcke

ADGER, Alabama (WVTM) — Pike Electric is facing ‘serious violations’ following an investigation by OSHA into the deaths of two 19-year-old linemen in August 2021.

After months of investigating, OSHA has proposed about $43,000 fines against the electric company in connection with the deaths of Layton Ellison and Eli Babb. Ellison and Babb were electrocuted Aug. 31, 2021 while trying to repair a downed power line in the Adger community of Jefferson County.

Ellison was a 2020 graduate of Alexandria High School and Babb was a 2020 graduate of Chilton County High School.

