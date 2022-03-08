Multiple sources report Russell Wilson set to become Denver Bronco

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to ESPN, Russell Wilson is set to become a Denver Bronco.

According to sources, the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos came to an agreement in terms of a deal following weeks of negotiations.

Our Denver affiliate 9News reports while details are still being clarified, the Broncos will be giving up multiple first-round picks to acquire Wilson. Additionally, current Bronco Quarterback Drew Lock is among multiple players involved in the deal and will be going to the Seahawks.

This is a developing story.