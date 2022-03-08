Colorado panel advances security bill for elected officials

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado legislative committee has advanced a bill that would provide extra security, upon request, to the state’s chief elections officer as well as the attorney general and state treasurer. The bill’s Democratic and Republican sponsors say it’s spurred by an increase in threats against public servants — especially the secretary of state and women of color. The bill would allow the state patrol to assign at least one officer up to 80 hours per week for the three statewide officeholders. State lawmakers may request security under procedures to be developed by legislative leadership and the patrol, which is entrusted with security at the Capitol and surrounding state government offices.