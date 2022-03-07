Suspect threatens victim with weapon in domestic disturbance, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are searching for the suspect involved in a domestic disturbance early Morning morning in south Colorado Springs.

At around 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Glenhill Rd. after they received a report of a domestic disturbance in a residential area.

During the investigation, police say the suspect hit and threatened the victim with a weapon. Once police arrived, the suspect ran from the scene.

Police say they found a reasonable cause to arrest the suspect for felony menacing, third-degree assault, and harassment.

The suspect has not been arrested.

The incident is under investigation.