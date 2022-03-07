Police investigating a reported shooting near hotel in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a reported shooting on Monday morning near a hotel in southeast Colorado Springs.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Aerotech Dr.

Once police arrived to the scene, police couldn't find anyone with a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, police say an individual fired a gun at a vehicle in the area.

The suspect ran from the scene.

This is a developing story.