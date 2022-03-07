Motorcyclist in fatal crash in northeast Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist involved in the single-vehicle crash on March 4 in northeast Colorado Springs.

At 2:11 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. At the scene, police found a single motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist died from injuries sustained during the crash.

According to police, excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the incident.

Monday, the coroner's office told KRDO the motorcyclist has been identified to be Morgan Lingenfelter.