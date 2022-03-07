Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police: officer-involved shooting in 400 block of N. Circle Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of an officer-involved shooting.

Police reported the shooting at 11:52 a.m. According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of N. Circle Dr.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigative agency in this shooting.

PIO Lieutenant Deb Mynatt along with PIO Lieutenant Sokolik with CSPD are expected to provide a public safety brief.

Drivers are asked to avoid the 300 block of N. Circle Dr.

This is a developing story.

