Colorado Springs Police: officer-involved shooting in 400 block of N. Circle Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of an officer-involved shooting.

Police reported the shooting at 11:52 a.m. According to police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of N. Circle Dr.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigative agency in this shooting.

PIO Lieutenant Deb Mynatt along with PIO Lieutenant Sokolik with CSPD are expected to provide a public safety brief.

EPSO will be the lead investigative agency in this OIS (Officer Involved Shooting). PIO Lieutenant Deb Mynatt is on the way. PIO Lieutenant Sokolik with CSPD will provide on-camera public safety brief. Please avoid the area of the 300 block of N. Circle Drive. @CSPDPIO https://t.co/E1ncnZHfWU — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 7, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the 300 block of N. Circle Dr.

This is a developing story.