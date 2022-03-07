Colorado Attorney General names top consumer complaints in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorney General Phil Weiser kicked off National Consumer Protection Week by unveiling the list of the top ten consumer complaints and inquiries his office received in 2021.

Those included unemployment insurance scams, retail sales related to COVID-19, and automotive sales and services.

According to the Attorney General's Office, consumers filed 13,970 complaints and inquiries with the Consumer Protection Section in the Colorado Department of Law. That's a 15.1% increase from 2020.

“One of our foremost responsibilities is protecting consumers,” Weiser explained. “National Consumer Protection Week is an important opportunity to educate consumers about our work, help them protect themselves, and put irresponsible actors on notice that we are committed to holding them accountable.”

National Consumer Protection Week, which runs March 6-12 this year, is designated by the Federal Trade Commission as a time to help people understand their consumer rights and to make well-informed decisions about finances.

The Attorney General’s Office partnered with the FTC to help raise awareness about Colorado scams and the resources available.