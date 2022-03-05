Paris wins race as Kilde extends lead in downhill standings

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Dominik Paris dominated the penultimate men’s World Cup downhill of the season to keep his slim chance alive of winning the discipline title. The Italian skier mastered the Olympiabakken course to beat home crowd favorite Alexander Aamodt Kilde by 0.55 seconds. The result left four racers in with a shot at the crystal globe at the season-ending race in France on March 16: Paris and Kilde, as well as Switzerland’s Beat Feuz and Austria’s Matthias Mayer. A runner-up finish Saturday helped Kilde stretch his lead in the downhill standings to 23 points from Olympic champion Feuz. Mayer trails by 84 points in third, Paris is 88 behind in fourth.