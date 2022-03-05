Italy seizes $156 million in oligarch wealth, pressing Putin

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — European governments are moving against Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down on his war in Ukraine, seizing superyachts and other luxury properties from billionaires on sanctions lists. Italy since Friday has seized 143 million euros ($156 million) in luxury yachts and villas in some of its most picturesque destinations, including Sardinia, the Ligurian coast and Lake Como. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said it is the only way to get Putin to the negotiating table.