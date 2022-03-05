Hundreds show up to Marksheffel Road expansion town hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Saturday that the expansion project adding additional lanes to Marksheffel Road won't begin until 2025 at the earliest -- much to dismay of hundreds of residents in Banning Lewis Ranch.

With the growth of Colorado Springs over the last few years, Marksheffel Road has become much busier. This project aims to alleviate congestion on the highly traveled road through northeastern El Paso County.

The nearly three year delay is due to the City of Colorado Springs needing to secure funding for the project.

Suthers said the project will cost $60 million in its entirety, and funding for the infrastructure project will come from PPTRA-3 dollars, if approved by the voters in November.

"We are not asking for an increase, we are simply asking to extend it another ten years," Suthers said. "That's been our main funding source through the years for large infrastructure projects."

The city is asking other members of PPTRA-3 to make the Marksheffel expansion the most important priority so that construction can begin as soon as possible in 2025.

Suthers says they are applying for federal money as well to try and alleviate the burden on PPTRA-3 money, but thus far they have not secured the money. If they are able to secure outside funding, it could push the timeline up.

"That would accelerate it, if we could get federal or state money. We are always on the lookout for that," Suthers said.

Many residents in the Banning Lewis Ranch neighborhood attended the town hall with questions on their mind, asking questions about how the project will be funded and how safety will be ensured throughout the process.

"Many of us are more informed now. Many of us have maybe more questions, but I think it will lead to further dialogue and I'm optomistic about that with our city leaders," Jason Bandel said.

Suthers told KRDO that Marksheffel Road will transition from both Colorado Springs and El Paso County being responsible for the stretch of road to being entirely maintained by Colorado Springs.

"We are getting all of the land conveyed by the county, and we've got 5 to 6 million dollars to do some of the work to make the intersections more safe, but the bulk of it -- the $60 million, we don't have right now," Suthers said.

Once the funding is secured and the expansion project begins, the Marksheffel road expansion is expected to take 18 months to 2 years to be completed.