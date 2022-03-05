First-year Charlotte FC sets MLS crowd record in home debut

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC made a record-breaking home debut Saturday night, setting a Major League Soccer attendance mark of 74,479 in a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy. Fans dressed in the team’s light, blue colors and wearing Charlotte FC scarves celebrated the team’s first game at Bank of America Stadium. The team broke the mark of 73,019 held by Atlanta United against Portland in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in December 2018. Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium has been home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers since 1996. David Tepper is owner of both the NFL’s Panthers and the city’s MLS franchise.