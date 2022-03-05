7th annual ‘Polar Plunge’ raises money for Special Olympics Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife kicked off their 7th annual Polar Plunge at Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The fundraising event closed the south boat ramp at the park for the entire day and CPW said boaters will need to use the north marina ramp during the event. The ramp will reopen Sunday.

The Polar Plunge is a nationwide fundraising tool of the Special Olympics with many similar events happening across Colorado.

Since 2016, Lake Pueblo State Park has hosted the event, which is sponsored by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. In fact, the sheriff's office said they were the first ones in the water this year!

https://twitter.com/PuebloCountySO/status/1500175383248920580 (Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

All funds raised go towards programming and events for nearly 25,000 Special Olympics athletes statewide, CPW said.