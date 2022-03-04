NY Gov. Hochul expects Bills stadium deal to be done soon

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An agreement that would commit hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills is approaching completion, with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confident a deal will be struck before the end of the month. Hochul says many of the issues have been resolved, with discussions focusing on the length of the lease to ensure the franchise’s long-term presence in the Buffalo region. Negotiations between the Bills, the state and Erie County began last summer. Hochul faces an end-of-the-month deadline to get an agreement in place to have the stadium commitment included on the state budget due in early April.