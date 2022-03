CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Nancy Fahey, who won five national championships at the Division III level, is retiring from coaching. She spent the last five seasons at Illinois. Her greatest success came at Washington University in St. Louis. She coached there 31 seasons and won four straight national titles from 1998-2001 and another in 2010. She was 42-99 overall at Illinois, including 7-77 in Big Ten regular-season games.