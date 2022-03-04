CU Anschutz Medical students collecting medical supplies for Ukraine

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two students at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora are collecting medical supplies to send to Ukraine.

One of the students told KRDO the supplies will be shipped by a cargo plane.

They're collecting everything from medicines to blankets to bandages. The students say the flight date isn't set yet, allowing them time to collect.

To see a full list of supplies requested, follow the QR code below:

Email Bre Stafford or Ben Hakakian for more information at Breanna.stafford@cuanschutz.edu and Benjamin.hakakian@cuanschutz.edu.