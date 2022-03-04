Skip to Content
Crews respond to grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

Crews first reported three separate small fires in the area of Circle and I-25 at 9:37 a.m. By 9:48 a.m, CSFD reported crews had the crass fire under control.

The City of Colorado Springs reminded residents there is high fire danger Friday, and asked people to be fire safe and report smoke early.

