Crews respond to grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs.

Crews first reported three separate small fires in the area of Circle and I-25 at 9:37 a.m. By 9:48 a.m, CSFD reported crews had the crass fire under control.

There is high fire danger today! Please be fire safe and report smoke early. https://t.co/LPldhonPaq — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) March 4, 2022

The City of Colorado Springs reminded residents there is high fire danger Friday, and asked people to be fire safe and report smoke early.