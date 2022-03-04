Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire Department respond to grass fire on SB I-25 and Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on southbound I-25 and Circle.

Crews will remain on the scene hitting hotspots.

According to the CSFD, I-25 traffic is moving slowly in the area. Drivers are asked to be mindful of crews working.

Police advise people to avoid the area if possible.

