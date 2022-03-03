Kansas City teacher one of five artists to design new murals installed at KC Streetcar stops

By Jamie Weiss

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — It’s out with the old and in with the new in Kansas City. The Kansas City Streetcar Authority installed new murals along the KC Streetcar line Wednesday.

The day is jubilant for Kansas City, Missouri teacher and mural artist Adrianne Clayton.

“I’m trying not to cry. I feel like I want to cry a little bit, but it’s good. I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m grateful for the people that said yes to this one because they could have chosen a different one,” Clayton said.

Five local artists will have their pieces on display through May.

Each artist was asked what Black history or women’s history means to them. Now that the art is installed at streetcar stops across Main Street, the goal is to extend conversations past a single month of the year.

“I gave you the perspective of an African American woman who happens to be a mother, and if you are a mother, that’s a whole role in of itself, being a black mother in America is a role in of itself, and being a mother of a black child is a role in of itself. It’s all about courage and strength and compassion and nurturing and love.” Clayton said.

The artist’s favorite part of the installation was sharing it with her twin sister and her kindergarten class from crossroads elementary.

“It kind of makes me happy. Why does it make you happy? Because black history month is a really special month,” One of Clayton’s students, Genevieve, said.

Clayton hopes that other artists and scholars feel inspired by the murals installed across the city’s public transportation.

