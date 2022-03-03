F1 terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion

LONDON (AP) — Formula One says it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. F1 says Russia “will not have a race” in the future. This year’s race had been scheduled to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25 but was already canceled. F1 has now gone a step further in ending a contract which ran until 2025. Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel and several other drivers had said they would not have raced in Russia if F1 had gone there.