Experts offer advice on avoiding scams when donating to Ukraine relief efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The crisis in Ukraine is prompting people around the world to start fundraising campaigns online to help raise proceeds for the thousands of displaced victims.

Unfortunately, sometimes this generous act can lead to fraudulent fundraising campaigns.

Experts say if you want to help, the fastest, safest, and most helpful way to help those in need is through nonprofits working in Ukraine.

That includes:

Donate to a verified fundraiser that supports relief efforts.

Start a certified charity fundraiser on GoFundMe for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected.

on GoFundMe for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected. Donate to the GoFundMe.org Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: Tax-deductible donations will be distributed to verified nonprofit organizations providing effective relief to those impacted.

Specifically for GoFundMe, fundraising is not allowed at this time for the following:

Any war effort support, regardless of the country, which can include funding weapons, any supplies to soldiers, and propaganda.

Travel to the location to support military or propaganda efforts.

