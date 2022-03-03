Skip to Content
Experts offer advice on avoiding scams when donating to Ukraine relief efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The crisis in Ukraine is prompting people around the world to start fundraising campaigns online to help raise proceeds for the thousands of displaced victims.

Unfortunately, sometimes this generous act can lead to fraudulent fundraising campaigns.

Experts say if you want to help, the fastest, safest, and most helpful way to help those in need is through nonprofits working in Ukraine.

That includes:

Specifically for GoFundMe, fundraising is not allowed at this time for the following:

  • Any war effort support, regardless of the country, which can include funding weapons, any supplies to soldiers, and propaganda.
  • Travel to the location to support military or propaganda efforts.

