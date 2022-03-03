Colorado girl dies after tripping under moving school bus

DENVER (AP) — Colorado police say a child has died after being run over by a school bus Thursday morning. The 11-year-old girl tripped and fell under the moving wheels as she ran to catch the school bus. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Police say no further information will be released, pending a coroner’s report and notification to the girl’s family. The town of Parachute is nearly 40 miles northwest of Grand Junction. The town has a population of almost 1,400 residents according to U.S. census data.