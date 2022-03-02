Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash in Alamosa County

ALAMOSA CO., Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Alamosa County.

Troopers say D.K. Vigen was walking on Hwy. 285 near mile marker 33 Tuesday evening when a Chevy Impala driven by Danny Gallegos struck him. According to CSP, Gallegos tried to avoid hitting him. He stayed on the scene and was not hurt.

Vigen was transported to a hospital in Alamosa with serious injuries. At this time, alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors in this crash.