Colorado Springs Police search for two missing 11-year-old girls, last seen Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for two missing 11-year-old girls.

According to police, 11-year-old Kaydence Betzler and 11-year-old Julia Sherer "voluntarily left" their homes in the 2400 block of Farnsworth Dr. and the 2500 block of Astrozon Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

Betzler is described as a white, 5’2” 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say she was seen wearing a navy-blue sweatshirt, black pants, and white and black shoes.

Sherer is described as Black, 4’08” 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow Tweety Bird sweatshirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.