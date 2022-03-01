Police activity in 7000 block of Medicine Bow Ave. in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the City of Fountain, police activity was reported just before 10 a.m. near Fontaine Blvd. and S. Powers Blvd.

The Fountain Police Department told KRDO officers are in the area carrying out a search warrant. DEA is on scene.

According to police, a search warrant was conducted at 7050 Medicine Bow Ave. People are asked to avoid the 7000 block of Medicine Bow Ave.

This is a developing story.