Master Plan Process for Norman ‘Bulldog’ Coleman Park begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The master plan process is now underway for a new 70-acre park site in eastern Colorado Springs.

For the next few years, the land here near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Barnes Road will be developed into the Norman 'Bulldog' Coleman Community Park.

The park will be named after a retired U.S Navy admiral and passionate advocate for local business and philanthropy, Norman 'Bulldog' Coleman. Coleman also did a lot for the former minor league baseball team, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

"It happened that dad did a lot for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox and so they thought that having park here by the stadium will be appropriate and hence Bulldog Coleman park came to be," said Matt Coleman, Norman's son.

The park is close to UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Ragain Field, and the Sand Creek trail.

The process for that development has just begun, but the city is asking for the community's input.

Throughout this process, the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department will work closely with people in the community to find ways to best manage this land.

"I am very optimistic that we will find ways to improve our park system and continue to work through our goal that every resident in our city live within a 10-minute walk of a park," said Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs.

Right now they are in the vision and program phase, they'll soon move on to the alternatives phase which is where they'll get feedback on three park options.

The hope is to have the final plan by Spring of 2023.

The master plan process is funded by voters who approved ballot issue 2B in 2019 which allowed the city to retain $7 million in excess 2018 tabor revenue for park projects citywide.

This process will focus on trail connectivity, a potential offsite southern detention pond and an overlook.