Russian plane allegedly enters Canadian airspace hours after ban

By Ben Cousins

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Transport Canada says it’s launching a review of a Russian airline after one of its planes allegedly violated a ban on entering Canadian airspace just hours after it was imposed.

“We are aware that Aeroflot flight 111 violated the prohibition put in place earlier today on Russian flights using Canadian airspace,” Transport Canada wrote in a tweet.

“We are launching a review of the conduct of Aeroflot and the independent air navigation service provider, NAVCAN, leading up to this violation. We will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action and other measures to prevent future violations.”

Aeroflot flight 111 departed Miami at 2:29 p.m. local time Sunday on its way to Moscow and appears to have flown over parts of New Brunswick, Quebec and Labrador, according the flight tracking website FlightAware.

On Sunday morning, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced that Canada’s airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft operators.

“We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine,” he wrote in a tweet.

Aeroflot typically operates several flights per day through Canadian airspace en route to destinations in the United States and elsewhere.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Michael Lee

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Sonja Puzicsonja.puzic@bellmedia.ca