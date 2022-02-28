Skip to Content
Juvenile arrested for spitting and throwing rocks at marked police vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile was arrested late Sunday night for vandalizing marked police vehicles in East Colorado Springs.

Police say at around 9 p.m., they were in the 4200 block of E. Pikes Peak Ave. conducting a follow-up for another investigation in the area when they witnessed the juvenile spitting and throwing rocks at the Sand Creek Division's marked police vehicles.

Police arrested the juvenile but he was released later on.

