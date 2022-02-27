Leeds fires manager Bielsa to try to stay in Premier League

LEEDS, England (AP) — Marcelo Bielsa has been fired by Leeds after another heavy loss dropped the team to within two points of the Premier League relegation zone. Leeds said it aims to announce the Argentine coach’s successor on Monday. A 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham came at the end of a seven-day stretch when Leeds was also defeated 4-2 by Manchester United and thrashed 6-0 at Liverpool. Leeds is in its second season back in the top division, where Bielsa led the Yorkshire team after it spent 16 years in the lower leagues following relegation in 2004 brought about by financial mismanagement.