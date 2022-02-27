Cunane, No. 3 Wolfpack survive 68-66 at No. 23 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 22 points and No. 3 North Carolina State secured the top overall seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 68-66 victory at No. 23 Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack led almost throughout after outscoring the Hokies 23-12 in the first period and closed the regular season with seven straight wins to break a tie with No. 4 Louisville. Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 18 points. Virginia Tech, which pulled even with 1:20 left before Cunane’s turnaround restored the NC. State lead with 53 seconds left, was seeking it first top four seed in the ACC Tournament.