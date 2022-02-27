Adventure program thriving for young adults with cancer

By JASON BLEVINS

The Colorado Sun

SILVERTON, Colo. (AP) — These young adults are shredding, pedaling and climbing. And they’re fighting cancer. The Colorado Sun reports that thousands of young adults fighting life-threatening illnesses have paddled, surfed and climbed through the First Descents program over the past 20 years. Its mission: Providing challenging outdoor adventures as a critical tool to recovery. Its mantra: “Out Living It.” First Descents was created by professional kayaker Brad Ludden in 2001 with a single camp of 15 young adults kayaking on the Colorado River. Today, it offers as many as 100 programs a year, shepherding an overlooked demographic of cancer fighters into wild waters and mountains.