Napoli, Milan at top of Serie A ahead of upcoming clash

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Departing Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne scored one goal and set up a stoppage-time winner for Fabián Ruiz to help his side win 2-1 at Lazio. Napoli moved level on points with AC Milan at the top of Serie A ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash next weekend. Pedro had scored a late equalizer for Lazio. Napoli moved above Milan on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker if sides are level on points at the end of the season. Tammy Abraham scored a penalty deep into stoppage time to end Roma’s winless run as the capital side scraped a 1-0 victory at 10-man Spezia.