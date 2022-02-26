Pueblo Police searching for leads after finding woman dead Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was found dead Saturday just after 4 p.m. for unknown reasons, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police responded to the 700 block of Bellevue Place Saturday for the report of a dead body and found a woman deceased on scene.

Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations said they're investigating the incident as a suspicious death. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. Police said if your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.