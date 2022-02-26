Skip to Content
House fire in southeast Colorado Springs displaces family Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family is without a home Saturday after a fire burnt their house in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

According to CSFD, the fire began in a back bedroom just after 6 p.m. Saturday and spread to the rest of the house.

Everyone inside the home was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross is helping the displaced family Saturday night.

