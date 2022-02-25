Man convicted in 2019 shooting of Fort Lupton police officer

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been convicted of attempted murder and multiple other counts in the 2019 shooting of a Fort Lupton police officer. KMGH-TV reports that Matthew Cotter of Lochbuie was convicted Wednesday of 14 counts, including two attempted first-degree murder charges, in the shooting of police Sgt. Christopher Pelton. The officer was shot in the face; his jaw was shattered, and he underwent two surgeries. The 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office says Cotter faces a maximum sentence of 96 years in prison. Sentencing is set for May 12.