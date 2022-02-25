Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder outlast Pacers 129-125 in OT

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and made the decisive 3-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Tre Mann finished with 22 points to help Oklahoma City snap a two-game losing streak and a five-game skid in the series with its first win in Indiana since March 2019. The Thunder lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix the night before. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 29 points. Rookie Isaiah Jackson had 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks as Indiana lost for the eighth time in nine games.