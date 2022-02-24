‘Dare to Care’ non-profit providing essentials to the homeless

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Temperatures are hovering around zero again-- and for some of the unhoused population in El Paso County, those temperatures raise major concern for staying safe.

More than 70 volunteers hit the streets Tuesday to conduct the Point in Time Survey -- which helps determine how much federal money goes to the county.

Amongst those volunteers is a woman with her non-profit organization Dare to Care.

She says her mission to serve goes beyond the current circumstances.

Elizabeth Eagle knows homelessness first hand -- and says it's a reminder of how important it is to give back.

"In the past three days I have conducted 60 of these surveys and the majority that I've surveyed have been on the streets for more than 5 years and some for 15 years and have been outside through this whole storm, it is amazing that they have survived," said Eagle.

Eagle is giving out hand warmers, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, gloves, and water to those who have been suffering in the cold this week.

"These are human souls, these are people and it breaks my heart and so what I do is I come out and distribute hand warmers, not just one, handfuls because they have to get through the night and sometimes these do not work," added Eagle.

While some take advantage of the 700 beds provided by non-profits across the Pikes Peak area, others say they aren't able to stay inside certain non-profits due to substance abuse.

"My goal is to raise awareness, share the plight of these people, and hope that the community will come together to help to donate and help them get survival equipment," said Eagle.

According to the 2021 homeless Point Survey, there are currently more than 1,100 people who are without a permanent place to stay in El Paso County.

For more on Dare to Care, click here.