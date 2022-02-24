Brink, Jones lead No. 2 Stanford over Washington State 61-54

By RICK EYMER

Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored 16 points and had 15 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season, and No. 2 Stanford beat Washington State 61-54. Haley Jones added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford and Hannah Jump scored 12. The Cardinal has 16 straight wins and 30 straight against Pac-12 opponents, including the postseason. Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 17 to lead Washington State, which was coming off a win over then-No. 8 Arizona. It was one of the closest games in the history of the series, though Stanford has won all 71 games.