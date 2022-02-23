Why 10,000 steps per day aren’t really necessary to stay healthy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been widely accepted that hitting 10,000 steps a day can greatly improve one's health. However, it turns out 10,000 isn't actually necessary and around 7,000 steps may be a better goal.

A study published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) found that among 2,100 middle-aged Black and White men and women, those who took approximately 7,000 steps per day or more were 50 to 70 percent less likely to die over the next decade compared with participants taking fewer than 7,000.

The researchers did not find anything overly beneficial from hitting 10,000 steps. In fact, the study found after that amount, the risk reductions level off and there's no major increase in health benefits.

Overall, the study found increasing steps per day among the least active portion of the population may provide mortality benefits. It didn't find any association of step intensity with mortality.

So where did the 10,000 step goal come from? Science Daily reports the goal dates back to the 1984 Tokyo Olympics and a clever marketing tactic. They say the first commercial pedometer, the manpo-kei, was released in conjunction with the Summer Games. In Japanese, manpo-kei means "10,000 steps meter."

Wednesday on KRDO Newschannel 13, hear from a Colorado Springs doctor about this new research and what you should be doing instead to stay healthy.