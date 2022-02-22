Woman, 70, Attacked While Walking In Stockton

By Web staff

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — According to the Stockton Police Department, the assault happened shortly before 8 a.m. along the 300 block of South San Joaquin Street in the Seaport District.

Investigators said the woman was walking in the area when the suspect hit her with an unknown object. She was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

