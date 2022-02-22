Florence officials finally acknowledge city staff victims in alleged sexual misconduct case against fired manager

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just six days before an extensive investigation by 13 investigates is set to air on KRDO NewsChannel 13, there was finally acknowledgment of the female city hall staff that was allegedly stalked and harassed by former city manager Mike Patterson.

13 Investigates first asked the city council and other high-ranking city officials for sit-down interviews or a statement regarding various allegations involving what they knew about Patterson's alleged sexual misconduct on February 9. Our team originally provided the officials nearly a week a half deadline to respond to our investigation that is airing on February 28.

Almost six months ago, Patterson was fired for allegedly coercing his female city staff for sex at city hall. Tuesday during a city council meeting, Councilman Brian Allen made a statement regarding the situation.

Allen called for transparency, a forensic audit, and a new path forward while appointing yet another interim city manager. "This evil was a very dominant trait in our city for many years. That is until the women that we're being victimized by these shameful acts stood up and said no more," said Allen.

Patterson is awaiting trial in Fremont County, he's charged with stalking, sexual contact no consent, and providing alcohol to a minor. All of his charges are related to his behavior with women he supervised in the city of Florence.

"It took some very strong women to finally end his reign of terror. I commend their strength for coming forward for bringing that darkness in the light, it was overdue. To those women, I can only deeply and sincerely apologize," said Allen.

13 Investigates spoke with two of the alleged victims after the meeting who tell me it was a long time coming, but they still want more transparency as there is much more to the story.

The council voted in a new interim city manager after current Interim City Manager Sean Garrett decided to step down in the middle of a search for a permanent city manager.

Tuesday, the council appointed Tom Piltingsrud, who was Florence's City Manager before Patterson.

"I will never lie to you. I will always tell you the truth. I will never lie to the citizens of Florence and nor will I lie to the employees of the city of Florence," said Piltingsrud.

Piltingsrud will serve as the interim city manager for two weeks while the city works to fill the spot permanently. The new interim manager is already making promises of accountability.



"I will shine a Zenon searchlight onto the administration of this city. I have a number of transparent actions that I am going to enact, most of which, requires coordination with department heads."

The new interim city manager has also promised a detailed review of the efforts of his two weeks in the city. He says that report will be open to the public and posted on the city's website.