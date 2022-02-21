Crash causes Highway 96/50 to shut down

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-vehicle crash caused Highway 96 and Highway 50 to shut down in both directions near mile marker 330 on Monday morning in Pueblo. Officials say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

At 7:08 a.m., a man in a car was driving eastbound to Avondale as a semi-truck was traveling westbound toward Pueblo. Colorado State Patrol says the man in the car drove across the median and struck the semi-truck head-on which caused the semi-truck to catch fire.

Officials say the semi-truck driver was reported to be okay. The driver of the passenger car suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital.

State Patrol is working to determine whether the driver of the passenger car was under the influence.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Alternative routes