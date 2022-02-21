Police investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Colleyville and Garland

By Nick Starling

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — Many North Texans are upset after finding anti-Semitic and racially-charged flyers inside bags weighed down with rocks that were found on driveways across the metroplex this morning.

Police are investigating reports that flyers covered with anti-Semitic material were dropped on driveways in Colleyville and Garland this weekend.

Skyler Ray was taking his Sunday morning walk with his dog when he found bags like this one littering driveways.

“I kept going down street by street they were literally on every driveway.”

When he looked inside, Ray said, “I was pretty startled a lot of emotions, angry, kind of frustrated I’ve got Jewish family members and so when you see stuff like this especially with what happened in Colleyville last month you’re scared a little bit.”

The materials contained words like “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” accompanied by a list of names from the CDC and President Biden’s cabinet, references to World War II, and other anti-Semitic and racist phrases.

Then, at the bottom, it says these flyers were distributed randomly without malicious intent; it’s hard to see how that’s not malicious, but whatever,” said Ray.

Anna Salton Eisen is a member of Congregation of Beth Israel in Colleyville where last month a hostage-taker held four people – including the rabbi – for nearly 11 hours in a standoff with police. She says the community will work with law enforcement once again to find out who did this.

“This is not something that we are going to put up with, it’s anti-Semitism and it’s hate. It’s obvious these people are attention-seeking and probably figured that this would bring them more attention … but I also think if you ignore hate, it grows and it doesn’t stop it,” she said.

The bags weren’t just found here in Colleyville or in Garland. The Anti-Defamation League said that in the past three months, they’ve seen more than 50 cities and towns hit with these kinds of incidents across the country.

“It is incredibly disappointing but it’s not surprising. This group led an organized effort this weekend across the country and so we were aware of it earlier last week and were able to give a heads up to some law enforcement so that they knew that it was headed our way,” said Cherly Drazin, the Vice President of the Anti-Defamation League Central Division.

Police said they are asking residents to send them door bell camera videos in hopes to catch the people who spread the flyers around. They have not received any reports of property damage are are continuing to investigate.

Ray said, “You don’t ever want to see something like that happen in your community.”

LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS AND AUTHORITIES RESPOND

Congregation Beth Israel, said in a statement today:

Following a harrowing ordeal at our congregation on Jan. 15, where four congregants were held hostage, several of our members today received anti-Semitic flyers in their respective driveways. We understand that the Colleyville Police Department and the FBI are investigating, and their involvement brings comfort. We are hopeful that the individual(s) responsible will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Circulating hate speech cannot be taken lightly. Unfortunately, anti-Semitism is a reality in the United States and around the world. Each of us has a responsibility to root out hate, and work towards building a community where all belong and all can thrive.

Colleyville Police also released a statement, saying they are in contact with the FBI about the flyers.

“The Colleyville Police Department is aware of anti-Semitic and white separatist materials distributed in clear sandwich bags to driveways around the city overnight. We have been in contact with the FBI and are investigating as a Hate Crime. Anyone with video of a potential suspect vehicle, please call our non-emergency number to report 817-743-4522,” the statement read.

Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton likewise condemned the actions, and noted it appeared to be part of a wider effort targeting cities across the country:

In what appears to be a coordinated effort in cities across the country, anti-Semitic and other racist materials were distributed in clear sandwich bags to parts of our city overnight. I am saddened that individuals chose to bring this intolerance to Colleyville. These viewpoints do not reflect those I find in our community members. Our citizens have consistently chosen to love and support one another, no matter their religious beliefs or heritage. The City unequivocally denounces hate in any form – it has no place in our city.

